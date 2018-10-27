Campbell’s Faces Threats After VP Called Out George Soros

The Vice President of Campbell’s Soup called out the hardcore anti-American, anti-Capitalist George Soros. Mr. Johnston tweeted an unproven allegation, but one that is not conspiratorial, about George Soros.

George Soros has been monkeying around with open borders and other hard-left agenda items throughout the world. He is very busy in Central America. One of the groups supporting the so-called caravan is Pueblo sin Fronteras which is funded by several Soros-funded groups.

We don’t actually know who organized this group but we need to find out.

Vice President Mike Pence was told by the Honduran president that Venezuela is funding the leftist groups behind the caravan. The caravan includes fighting-age men — 80 percent of the mob to be exact. The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that cartels, transnational criminals, and people from terror countries are included in the mob.

Kelly Johnston is probably somewhat informed and spoke out on Twitter.

Open Society could be involved, perhaps indirectly. They like to have clean hands.

Johnston is wrong in putting all the blame on Soros but he isn’t far from the truth. This is what Soros is doing everywhere in the world, but there is no hard evidence that his people put this together. There is evidence leftist groups were involved and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) has called for an investigation.

Mr. Johnston has apologized.

Campbell’s soup faces a boycott from the crazy left after he expressed his honest opinion. That’s wholly unAmerican.

Johnston’s tweet — which has been deleted along with his account — garnered backlash on Twitter, where people said they would boycott Campbell Soup until action was taken against Johnston. The vipers in the Twitter sewer want him fired — destroyed — because he dared speak out on a hardcore leftist.

“The opinions Mr. Johnston expresses on Twitter are his individual views and do not represent the position of Campbell Soup Company,” the company told the Washington Post Tuesday