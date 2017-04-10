The reason we have a separation of religion and state isn’t so crosses can be taken down from graves, but so religion – Islam included – isn’t taught in our schools.

The Christian Action Network (CAN) says Islamic indoctrination is going on in our schools in grades 5 through 12, at taxpayer expense. They have written a strongly-worded letter to Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos saying this violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.

“The nature of the materials and the lack of any similar materials for other religions such as Judaism, Christianity or Hinduism demonstrate the Establishment Clause violation, because there can be no argument that the materials are for comparative educational purposes. The materials are accordingly offensive not only to our clients, but offensive to the Establishment Clause of the United States Constitution,” the letter reads. Where is that annoying Freedom from Religion Foundation to condemn this instruction?

According to the network’s lawyer, students are taught to learn Islamic scripture, give the meaning of that Islamic verse, and explain how they can use it in their daily lives. He asks, “How can this be anything other than indoctrination?”

In one DOE funded video, students are introduced to a man who has converted from Christianity to Islam. The Muslim man tells students that Islam “is the true worship of God.” The man then instructs children to “submit yourself” to Allah.

The curriculum is called “Access Islam” and includes such lessons on:

The Five Pillars of Islam, in which students in grades 5 through 12 explore and understand the basic beliefs of Islam. They make posters, learn the prayer of faith.

Salat: Prayer in Muslim Life, in which students 5-12 learn “the importance of the Quran in daily worship.”

Quran: Sacred Scripture of Islam, in which students in grades four to six are taught that the Quran “is considered the word of Allah.” Students must review quotes from the Quran and Hadith. They must then to present one of the Islamic quotes to the teacher and “describe the passages practical application…”

“Can anyone imagine The Lord’s Prayer recited in a classroom?” asked the CAN lawyer. “Or students taught that the Bible is the inspired, infallible final Word of God? Or displaying the Christian cross in the school classroom? Or lesson plans that encourage students to pray to Jesus Christ? It’s out of the question! Christ, the Bible, the cross and Christian prayer were thrown out our public schools decades ago.

Jewish people are far more abused than Muslims according to federal statistics. Why don’t we teach the Jewish religion?

The lessons are intense. Check it out.