We Can Fly Soon Using Only Our Hoverboard

We will all soon be flying with nothing more than our Hoverboard. Well, maybe not all of us. The squeamish might not be so inclined.
THE DETAILS
- Flies up to 140km/hr, up to 150m high
- Currently carries 100kg, it weighs 20kg dry
- Flight distance of 4km out and back, 6-10 minutes using 5 gallons of Kerosene/Jet B fuel
- Typically 110-115db loud
- Costs 240,000 Euro
They have been around for at least four years and they can possibly be armed.
This next clip is the farthest flight by Hoverboard.
Wow! That is cool. Yeah, won’t be me though.