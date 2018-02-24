Canadian Cannibal Who Decapitated, Ate Bus Passenger Goes Free

In 2008, Vince Li, now known as Will Baker, murdered a 22-year old Carnival worker who sat next to him on a Greyhound bus and said, “How are you doing?” LI savagely stabbed him after McLean dosed off. He followed by decapitating the body and eating part of it.

When the bus driver saw him stabbing the man, Tim McLean, he got the passengers out and locked him in the bus. At one point, a passenger tried to get into the bus to help McLean but Li kept stabbing at him.

Canadian courts found he was not criminally responsible after his doctor diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

The cannibal now known as Will Baker was granted an absolute discharge by Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board last Friday. Baker walks free without any requirement to be monitored by authorities.

THE CASE OF THE CANADIAN CANNIBAL

Attorney Mary Goska made the case that he may still be a danger if he is off his medication but the doctor said the drugs will remain in his system for some time.

The victim’s mother, Carol de Delley begged the courts to not release him. She posted on Facebook, “I have no words.”

His press for release came about after successful passes over the years. Baker had been given more and more privileges and freedom each year until he was allowed to reside in a Winnipeg apartment under heavy monitoring.

No worries, Baker’s lawyer said he is “committed to taking his medication and working with his treatment team.

The courts saw no need to check in with him after his release. The review board made its decision to let the cannibal go free, writing in a statement it “is of the opinion that the weight of evidence does not substantiate that Mr. Baker poses a significant threat to the safety of the public.”

In 2008 Baker believed he heard the voice of God tell him to kill 22-year-old Tim McLean or “die immediately,” after McLean sat beside him on the bus and asked how he was doing.

Baker decided to mutilate McLean as passengers fled from the bus. He emerged from the Greyhound and presented the man’s decapitated head for a crowd of horrified onlookers.

The Canadian Supreme Court ruled in 1999 that a review board must order absolute discharges to patients they believe they don’t pose a significant threat.

Parliament member James Bezan of the Conservative Opposition Party objected to Baker’s release. He pointed out it was an insult to McLean’s mother and other relatives.

Chris Summerville, executive director of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society, advocated for Baker. He isn’t violent any longer, he said.

Viola! He’s free to walk among Canadians once again and ride buses with them.