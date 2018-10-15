Canadian Trans Woman Beats Out Female ‘Competition’ for the Gold

Canadian cyclist Rachel McKinnon became the first trans woman to ever win gold at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles. She is also an assistant professor in the department of philosophy at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

She has received a lot of criticism online and claims people questioning her are transphobic bigots. That’s one way to silence opposition. If you want total equality, there should be no women’s and men’s sports.

McKinnon claims that people who disagree with her know nothing about science and “pesky facts.”

The fact remains that this is a big biological man competing against people who are not his peers.

The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) changed its policy on including transgender athletes last year following a lawsuit by Canadian transgender cyclist Kristen Worley, The Washington Times reported. They said we shouldn’t be worried about any of this, just her human rights.

What about the human rights of the other competitors?

We wish her well and are glad she is happy but what happens to women’s sports? I guess it goes down the tubes.

I broke the 200m WORLD RECORD this morning. It was my first indoor 200m and I have to admit that my 11.92 was significantly slower than I was doing outdoors in the summer. I still need… https://t.co/B2AVmn6aDq — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 12, 2018

TYPICAL REACTIONS

Blocked by Dr Rachel McKinnon for daring to question whether his physical build may have given him some advantage in a woman’s race, you can’t call yourself a champion if you’re not competing against your peers pic.twitter.com/KKVVFedvek — Rosemary F (@dollyd1979) October 14, 2018

Dude, sit yourself down. You’ve got no horse in this race. This is a women’s issue and women are thrilled with Dr. McKinnon’s win. Congratulations, Rachel! — Edgar Allen Poe’s Lazy Sister (@RidgewayGirl01) October 14, 2018