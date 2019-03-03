Candace Owens Slams AOC for Her Use of a “Racial Slur”

Comrade Cortez came to the defense of her leftist ally Rashida Tlaib on Twitter after Tlaib was rebuked for calling Rep. Meadows a racist and Lynne Patton a “prop.”

Rep. Mark Meadows had invited Ms. Patton, a HUD employee, and friend of the President’s, to the Cohen hearing last week so she could rebut Cohen’s claims that that President is a racist. Tlaib went into an insulting diatribe about Meadows using a black person as a prop because he’s a racist. Elijah Cummings calmed the situation. Then Tlaib apologized, pretended she didn’t call Meadows a racist and later hugged him.

That takes us to her idiot ally, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She responded to Charles Payne after he asked her how many black staff members she has.

She tweeted back, because she can’t stop tweeting, “We have Black staff. We don’t parade them around to show the world how diverse our team is, and use that as some kind of evidence of the absence of racism. That’s what tokenism is.”

She then recommended an article by MLK Jr on ‘Tokenism’.

AOC’S THE RACIST

CJ Pearson called her a racist.

Several commenters on her tweet noticed she was parading her Black staff around while condemning others for parading them around.

Some pointed to her setting race relations back to the ’60s.

CANDACE OWENS LET HER HAVE IT

Candace Owens let her have it. She called her out for using a racial slur to describe Black conservatives. She wondered if AOC lost her mind.

CHARLES PAYNE REACTED TOO

Charles Payne said her reaction was “disappointing” and added that she was “belittling the hiring of Black people as tokenism.”

