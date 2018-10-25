Candidate for Congress Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother While Married

We have written extensively on shady Ilhan Omar and much of the information we included was obtained by Scott Johnson at powerlineblog.com.

The Minnesota state Representative is, unfortunately, leading in the race to take Keith Ellison’s seat.

She is probably an immigration scam artist. She married her own brother and the likely reason was to engage in immigration and student tuition fraud. She was married to another man, the father of her children, at the time. You can’t make this stuff up.

There is a great deal of evidence.

Omar admits she married “British citizen,” Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, though she says the allegation that he is her brother is “absurd and offensive.”

There is more evidence from her official archived high school records and corroborating sources seeming to prove Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is her brother.

The information was painstakingly researched and gathered by David Steinberg at PJ Media.

It does implicate Omar in multiple state and federal felonies and the owner of the media company has contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

THE RESEARCH

You can get details and the evidence by going to the website, but we have included a summary.

Omar’s 2009 marriage to an Ahmed Nur Said Elmi ended in divorce in 2017. His birth is listed as April 4, 1985, the same date as her brother Elmi’s birth on official student enrollment records archived by St. Paul Public Schools. There is more on the school records matching up the Elmis.

The researchers at the website searched extensively for other Ahmed N. Elmis and used other variations of the names in the search but they came up empty except for the one she married.

The researcher also found that Elmi’s father is the same man Omar refers to as her father. (Read about Somali naming tradition here)

In conclusion, the man Ilhan Omar married and the 17- to 18-year-old who attended Arlington Senior High School in St. Paul, MN, in 2002-2003 are one and the same.

This is who we have in the lead for a House seat in Minnesota. She’s also a far-left sharia-loving gal.