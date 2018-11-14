Candidate Says It’s Not Possible to ‘Find’ 83k Ballots After Election Day

State Representative Matt Caldwell won his election for the state Agricultural Commissioner on Tuesday night with 40,000 votes, but three days later, Broward County found enough votes to put him behind the Democrat candidate by thousands of votes.

On Wednesday morning, Republican Matt Caldwell joined FOX and Friends to discuss the ongoing corruption in Broward County.

Only 40,000 ballots could have come from Broward but they found 80,000. Brenda Snipes would not explain where they came from and refused to be served after Caldwell sued.

By law, Snipes is required to tell the candidate where the votes came from.

This Broward office is corrupt. In the past, Snipes has illegally destroyed ballots and at least one employee signed an affidavit that she saw Broward employees filling out ballots.

Caldwell said it is not possible for 83,000 ballots to show up and he is suing for the chain of custody information.

