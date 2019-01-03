“Capitalist” Elizabeth Warren Sees Up to 90% Tax Rate in Our Future

Senator Elizabeth Warren suggested that a 50% to 90% personal income tax rate for Americans is a possibility. Warren made her comments in an interview with CNBC.

Warren also promised that Democrats would end President Trump’s tax cuts if they take control of Congress in November 2018.

She met in a pub-style restaurant to continue her phony routine of being one of us. It was labeled a “speakeasy” interview.

CNBC’s anti-Trump/Obama-loving host, John Harwood, asked Warren: “If Democrats take the Congress…would you like to see these corporate tax cuts repealed?”

Senator Warren replied: “Yeah, I really want to see them rolled back.”

Question: “Back to 35%?”

Warren replied: “Well, it’s not about the number. Here’s how I look at budgets, and taxes are at the heart of this. A lot of people think they’re just numbers; they’re not. They are the expression of our values. The values of the Republican Party that passed those tax cuts are to give $1.5 trillion away to the richest Americans and the biggest corporations, and let everybody else pick up the crumbs.”

After some back-and-forth, Warren suggested that she does not think a 50% personal income tax rate is too high. “There was a time in a very prosperous America…where the top marginal rate was well above 50 percent,” she said.

Harwood said it was 90%.

Warren replied: “That’s exactly right. But for me, the heart of the question you’ve got to ask is, ‘What constitutes a fair share in this economy?’ It depends in part on what the economy is.”

Harwood asked: “It doesn’t strike you as, ‘obviously 90%, that’s ridiculous’?

Warren quipped: “90 percent sounds pretty shockingly high. But what I’m trying to get at is this is not about negotiating over specific numbers. It’s not about negotiating before you go into the negotiations.”

She had the audacity to call herself a “Capitalist” worried about the debt. What a joke.

