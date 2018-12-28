Captured! Illegal Alien Gangbanger Who Killed Officer Ronil Singh

Police have captured the killer of Newman police officer Ronil Singh. His name is Gustavo Perez Arriaga. He’s an illegal alien gangbanger.

His brother Adrian Virgen, and co-worker Erik Razo Quiroz, 27 arrested for aiding his attempted escape to Mexico. They were in the country illegally as well.

The police held a press conference beginning at noon, California time.

THE CAPTURE

According to The Sacramento Bee, the killer was caught in Bakersfield either Thursday night or Friday morning.

He is believed to be a member of a dangerous Mexican-American street gang called the Surenos. Democrats are bringing gangsters into the United States and protecting them in sanctuaries like California.

“This suspect, unlike Ron – who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service and being a police officer – this suspect is in our country illegally. He doesn’t belong here. He’s a criminal,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

CPL. SINGH ONLY WANTED TO BE A US POLICE OFFICER

The Newman police chief gave a very emotional presser Thursday.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson described Cpl. Singh as a “true patriot,” and said that he immigrated to the U.S. specifically to become a police officer.

“That’s all he wanted to do,” Chief Richardson said. “You’ve never seen a man smile more than him.”

The last time he saw Cpl. Singh was at 4 a.m. on Christmas day, as the chief was relieving him so he could go spend a few hours celebrating the holiday with his wife and infant son.

“My department is hurting,” Chief Richardson said through tears. “We are struggling through this.”

Cpl. Singh was murdered in the line of duty on Wednesday morning after he was shot by a suspect during a predawn traffic stop for a possible DUI.

Just moments after the stop, he radioed there had been “shots fired” at the scene, and officers from multiple agencies immediately responded to his location.

“It was a gunfight,” Sheriff Christianson said during the press conference on Thursday. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”

They found Cpl. Singh, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FIERY CONDEMNATION OF SANCTUARY CITIES

Sheriff Adam Christianson was interviewed by Lisa Boothe on Fox News Thursday evening.

Christianson said Singh’s murder and the ongoing manhunt for the suspect highlight the illegal immigration problem in California, where controversial sanctuary laws limit cooperation between police and ICE.

“Immigration is good for America if done legally,” he said. “Illegal immigration doesn’t serve our communities, especially criminals who victimize and exploit our communities. Whether you hate the president or love the president, border security goes hand-in-hand with national security, the safety of our communities, and public safety. We need to know who is in our communities that shouldn’t be. We should be focusing on criminal activity without political interference.”

