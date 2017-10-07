Car Plows Into Pedestrians In London at High Speed

Another so-called ‘lone wolf’ deliberately plowed down pedestrians in front of the National History Museum in London Saturday, according to police. When police tried to stop him, it is believed he stepped on the gas. The attacker is now in custody.

There are multiple people injured.

We don’t know if this attacker is a radical Islamist yet, but there have been twelve terror attacks in London in six months. Three days ago a teenager ran around throwing acid in peoples’ faces and in another incident, a man was running around stabbing people.

The mayor of London is the one who wants to “educated Trump”. Mayor Khan also said Londoners will have to get used to terror attacks but later elaborated to get himself out of hot water over that statement.

Worry about YOUR OWN COUNTRY! London sees 12 Islamic Terror Plots in 6mnths & their Jihadi Mayor Wants to ‘Educate’ Trump#saturdaymorning pic.twitter.com/TgDXpEmaTY — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 7, 2017

Witness to London car collisions says: “Tables knocked over at restaurants. People were screaming. And it was quite a scene at that stage.” pic.twitter.com/qQwmbbzjre — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 7, 2017

There are 3,000 suspected terrorists living in London another 23,000 in the UK who could harm Brits, according to Nigel Farage talking with Neil Cavuto this morning by phone. In the next 20 to 30 years, London will be a Muslim majority city.

A big march against terrorism is expected in London.

BREAKING: 30,000 show solidarity today & descend on #London in march against Islamic extremism. #footballladsalliance 👏👏Gov need to wake up. pic.twitter.com/pCDV0sqLv9 — MarkBraithwaite2 (@glnta7777) October 7, 2017