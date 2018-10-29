Caravan After Caravan of Fighting Age Men Break Through to Mexico

General Terrence O’Shaughnessy spoke to the press Monday and confirmed that 5200 military would be deployed to the border as a matter of national security.

They will need them.

THE MOBS

Another mob of about 600 would-be illegal immigrants battled with police at the now-famous bridge connecting Guatemala and Mexico Sunday. They used sticks, rocks and flash bombs against the Mexican federal police.

HELICOPTER STOPPED ONE MOB

On Monday, a mob of hundreds gave up on the bridge and jumped in the river, attempting to cross, wading or using rafts, but were met by the federal police who blocked them. It wasn’t as violent as the day before.

A Mexican helicopter hovered above a mass of several hundred migrants who had waded across the chest-high river Monday, apparently using the downdraft from its rotors to discourage them.

A large group had already passed through and are heading our way. This is a nearly daily occurrence at the U.S. border.

HERE THEY COME