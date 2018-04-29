Caravan Aliens Enter the U.S. Illegally

Several caravan groups entered the U.S. illegally yesterday. These people are sending children as young as four into the country despite the danger. What kind of people are these?

The illegals are economic migrants who are going to plead for asylum as refugees.

Patrol Agent Rodney Scott and Director of Field Operations Pete Flores said Saturday that several groups of people from the caravan “have illegally entered the United States without immigration documents by climbing over the dilapidated scrap metal border fence” at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“In several of these incidents, children as young as 4 years old, and in one case a pregnant female, were detected entering the United States illegally through a dark, treacherous canyon that is notorious for human and drug smuggling,” Scott wrote. “As a father myself, I find it unconscionable that anyone would expose a child to these dangerous conditions.”

Just the kind of people we want here living off our largesse.

Pregnant women come to give birth to their anchor baby.

The Border Patrol chief went on to emphasize that anyone entering the country without documentation will be prosecuted for breaking the law. Individuals seeking asylum should seek asylum in the first safe country the enter, he added, “including Mexico.”

On the same day that border officials released their statement, activists held a rally and marched from Balboa Park to Chicano Park Saturday in support of the migrants.

Trump at last night’s rally in Michigan via Axios:

“A vote for a Democrat in November is a vote for open borders and crime. It is very simple. It is also a vote for much higher taxes. And a vote for — be careful of your Second Amendment. OK, be careful. Be careful of your Second Amendment!”

Threatens government shutdown over wall funding:

“We need the wall … We come up again on September 28th: If we do not get border security, we will have no choice. We will close down the country because we need border security.” [Cheers and applause]