Caravan Leader Arrested After Mexico & US Reach an Agreement

The Mexican government and the United States have reached an agreement to work together to stop the caravan of 4,000 foreigners. It’s already given rise to radical immigration attorneys demanding the migrants be given a free pass.

TROUBLEMAKER ARRESTED

Mexican federal police stood ready to block the mass exodus of Hondurans from entering Mexico.

Irineo Mujica, one of the very loud leaders of the group sponsored by Pueblo sin Fronteras, was arrested early this evening. The group ranted about his “violent” arrest but the fact is Mujica resisted.

THE RADICAL LEFTIST IMMIGRATION ATTORNEYS ARE SCREAMING ABOUT SO-CALLED HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

Nicole Ramos, an immigration attorney with Al Otro Lado, said Mexico is committing human rights violations on behalf of the U.S. and that both countries are breaking international asylum law, which prohibits countries from sending people back to countries where they fear for their lives.

“It’s very confusing to me why the Mexican government would do the bidding and the dirty work of the United States government, given all the racist rhetoric that has come out of this administration,” she said. “Why the Mexican government would allow itself to be used in this fashion against its own people… it’s really a betrayal.”

THEY’RE ENTITLED TO INVADE

The attitude of the leaders is the migrants are entitled to invade the United States and the United States must take them.

“Mexican authorities should not adopt the same approach as trump treating people as a threat to security. These families deserve dignity and respect to ensure that no one is illegally returned to situations where he could run the risk of serious damage due to violence “, said Erika Guevara Roses, director for the Americas of amnesty international.”

Tomorrow, the migrants are holding a protest outside the consul general of Guatemala’s office. They are calling the protest, End the Repression Against Honduran Refugees.

They’re not refugees, they’re illegal immigrants and not letting them invade our borders is hardly repression.

This group — allegedly — isn’t run by Pueblo sin Fronteras but they are working with them. Several of the groups behind Pueblo sin Fronteras are funded by George Soros.

WE CAN’T HAVE OPEN BORDERS

#StopTheCaravan – @EdRollins: This is a fabulous agreement. It is a major step forward. We can’t have open borders. President @realDonaldTrump deserves great credit for this new avenue of cooperation. I think it’s tremendous. #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/KgNUWzLTJb — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 18, 2018