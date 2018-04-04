Caravan Leader Says Trump Will Nuke Them, Mexico Gives Travel Permits

“Now President Donald Trump has said that he wants to hit us with nuclear bombs,” Irineo Mujica, the head caravan coordinator told the group.

Hordes of Central Americans are on their way to the U.S. to enter illegally and hide in the shadows until asylum is offered. The next time Democrats are in charge, they will give them mass asylum. Some of the leaders in the group are Communists and it is being indirectly funded in part by George Soros.

Mother Jones, the infamous globalist-backed, Democratic propaganda outlet, called American citizens who are against the invasion “trolls,” in a headline which read “Trump and Trolls Target Caravan of Migrant Families,” and this is an outright lie.

Researchers at CNSNews have previously reported that Mother Jones is a “news outlet” of The Foundation for National Progress, the left-wing “umbrella organization that exists to publish and support Mother Jones.” It also founded the Media Consortium. The FNP received $485,000 in Soros funding in 2008. The Media Consortium, also still under the umbrella of the FNP, has received $675,000 since 2000, adding up to $1,160,000. Those figures come from 990 forms from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Socialist Irineo Mujica, reported by MPR to be a “native of Mexico, and a longtime permanent resident of Minnesota”, is director of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, and an organizer of the migrant caravan. Mujica has been working to get illegal aliens across the border for years. He is telling the future illegal aliens that the President wants to drop nuclear bombs on them.

Leftist Alex Mensing is also an organizer.

Mexico Is Being Uncooperative, We Were Threatened

The Washington Post reported that in Matias Romero, the Mexican government stopped the caravan to process the migrants and give them travel documents. So much for breaking them up.

Mujica addressed the invaders about the possible nuclear bombing as they squatted in a walled public park. The AP reported Pueblo sin Fronteras, Town without Borders, might be confused by Trump urging the Senate to use the ‘nuclear option’ to enact stronger border security laws when he told the people assembled Trump was going to nuke them. Maybe or maybe he just wants them to hate Trump.

The Post reported the Mexican government processed the migrants, taking a census in Oaxaca. They later gave them travel permits for 20 days. The economic migrants and future illegal aliens will continue to the U.S.

President Trump has threatened to cancel NAFTA if Mexico doesn’t stop the so-called caravan.

This takes us back to what the Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatened in August 2017. He said that if we didn’t treat them well commercially, they would not contain the illegals.

“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” Guajardo said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.”

It is not clear how many are coming to the U.S. Some might request asylum in Mexico.

Others have already reached the United States. Organizer Mujica said they won’t descend on the USA en masse but they will enter illegally in smaller numbers and they will stay. They are making fools of us.

“If we arrive at the [U.S.] border with more than 1,000 people, we’re not going to make it,” Mujica told the crowd Tuesday. “We are going to go in smaller numbers to see who really has the right for asylum.”

The future Democrat voters are not even in the country and they claim they have the right to live here without fear.

“We have a right to live without fear,” said coordinator Irineo Mujica. “Since we’re refugees, they should treat us like refugees.” #viacrusis #refugees #caravan pic.twitter.com/TjDGZUPXkH — Maya Averbuch (@mayaaverbuch) April 3, 2018

In case you missed it they also have a list of demands.