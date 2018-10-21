Caravan Marchers Say Our ‘Chickens Have Come Home to Roost’

Pueblo sin Fronteras led the last caravan. They are only assisting in this current march of between 5,000 and 10,000 foreigners. They say the USA has to take them in because it’s our fault their countries are hellholes.

The march is made possible by cartels as we have reported.

The attitude of the leaders in Pueblo sin Fronteras is the migrants are entitled to invade the United States and the United States must take them.

Mexico and Central American authorities are trying to slow or stop the march, but that doesn’t sit well with the marchers and the cartels.

“Mexican authorities should not adopt the same approach as trump treating people as a threat to security. These families deserve dignity and respect to ensure that no one is illegally returned to situations where he could run the risk of serious damage due to violence “, said Erika Guevara Roses, director for the Americas of amnesty international. [a Soros-funded organization]”

We must take them because their problems are our fault.

OUR CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST SAY THE INVADERS

The leaders of Pueblo sin Fronteras say our “chickens have come home to roost.” They say their problems were caused by the United States. Undoubtedly, Democrats in this country agree.

THEY INSIST WE OPEN OUR BORDERS

After President Trump tweeted a demand that a “large caravan of people heading to the U.S.” be sent “back to Honduras,” an NGO that supports the migrant march responded with a statement demanding the U.S. “respect the international right to migrate and to seek asylum and refuge.”

The backdrop: Three days ago a group of people from Honduras began their march, which will take them across Guatemala and Mexico. Many are seeking to escape dangerous conditions. This is the second “Caravana Migrante” of this year. Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the NGO, also called on the governments of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico to avoid “repression, violence or force” against the migrants.

THEY WILL RABBLE-ROUSE ONCE HERE

Even if they don’t vote illegally, they are counted for the purposes of representation in Congress. They also go into the streets to influence and intimidate politicians once here.

Pueblo sin Fronteras is involved in rabble-rousing in the USA. For example, they marched in the hard-left Women’s March, in the USA.

The foreigners like us so much, they are on board with those who are flying baby Trump balloons. This is on the Pueblo sin Fronteras page on Facebook.

WATCH THEM MARCH THROUGH MEXICO AT 3:05 P.M. EST