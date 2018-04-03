“Caravan” of 1500 Central American Illegals Gets Some Bad News

Update at the end

The 1500 Central American marchers who are planning to invade our borders just got some bad news. They might find an end to their trip this Wednesday.

Mexico is allegedly going to break up the Central Americans marching to the U.S. border by Wednesday. Finally! If we can believe them.

The future illegal aliens and Democrats are being told it is their right to come to the U.S. illegally because Americans ruined their nations.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, aka Town Without Borders, an open borders group, is still leading the roughly 1500 future illegal aliens towards the U.S. border. They know that all they have to do is put half-a-foot in the country, say there is a “credible threat”, and they will be able to stay. They will be given an appearance ticket to show up in court in a couple years but they never do.

There are 685,000 deportation cases pending before immigration judges. That number has tripled over the last decade.

Mexico will – allegedly – break up the “caravan”.

BuzzFeed reporter Adolfo Flores is accompanying the 1500 plus invaders and regularly tweeting reports. Yesterday, he tweeted that Mexico will stop the so-called caravan.

He tweeted: “Mexican immigration authorities said they plan on disbanding the Central American caravan by Wednesday in Oaxaca. The most vulnerable will get humanitarian visas.”

All the rest will have to apply for visas.

Communists are involved in leading this invasion.

One of the organizers, a Communist, Alex Mensing tweeted that we shouldn’t be fooled by what the Mexicans say.

“The organized refugees of the caravan pressured the Mexican Gov into conceding permission to travel to places where they can seek asylum. They’ll still learn about asylum processes and they’ll still exercise their right to refuge.”

They insist it is their right to invade.

According to reporter Flores, Gina Garibo, another organizer with Pueblos Sin Fronteras, said the caravan is not over. They will continue to travel towards the US with asylum seekers. “We will continue,” Garibo said. “We have to follow through with our promise.”

This pilgrimage of anonymous people goes on every year but the fact is we have thousands doing this every month.

It must also be mentioned they have no right to invade our sovereign nation. They can go to Rome and invade the Vatican if they like.

The people coming in are blaming the U.S. for the horrendous dictatorships in their countries. They are being told by the leftists leading them here that they are entitled to asylum in Mexico or the U.S.

The only thing they are entitled to is to change their own lousy country. Do we really want people coming in with this terrible attitude?

Incidentally, this isn’t a “caravan”, it’s an invasion of economic migrants and undoubtedly some criminals.

El Diario said there are more than 1,500 people from Central America crossing the migration route through Mexico to demand a “dignified treatment” and seek asylum in the neighboring country. The paper also reports, “The symbolism of the Via Crucis is to reflect on the suffering, but also the struggle, of the migrant who walks and who is attacked by everyone”.

They are demonizing President Trump.

They are pretending they are refugees.

For every American citizen living on a sidewalk, this is where the money goes that would have been for your food, your shelter and your medical care… #InvasionOfIllegalAliens pic.twitter.com/Bo9WXcai19 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2018

Update: 12:50: The President said he was notified by Mexico that the caravan was broken up.