Carrie Fisher Has Died, May the Force Be With Her

“Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.” ~ Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher who played the iconic role of Princess Leia suffered a massive coronary on a plane traveling from New York to LA. Medical professionals helped her but it was believed that she was not breathing for ten or fifteen minutes. She died four days later, never having regained consciousness and was unresponsive throughout.

The daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, her childhood was challenging but she survived it. She had been plagued with depression and bipolar disease. At times she was addicted to drugs including prescription medication. She said it made her feel more normal. There was also her battle with extreme shifts of weight. Carrie Fisher was also a successful actress, author, producer, speaker, screenwriter who never finished high school though she was a bookworm lost in books throughout her childhood.

She had finished work on Episode 8 of Star Wars before she died.The eighth film in the series, in which Fisher appears as Leia Organa, wrapped shooting in July and is now in post-production. Sources tell Variety that Fisher’s work on the sequel was finished. That means that Disney and LucasFilm, the producers of the Star Wars series, will not have to address Fisher’s death until the ninth film begins shooting in 2018. Leia was originally slated to appear in that production, Variety reported.

Beyond Star Wars, Fisher was highly sought after for her on camera work and for her writing and script doctoring. Among her many projects, Fisher had a recurring role on the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy series “Catastrophe,” playing the caustic mother of star Rob Delaney’s character. The show’s third season is set to premiere early next year. Fisher was on a flight returning from her work on the show in London at the time she suffered a heart attack.

Many will mourn her loss.

I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend @carrieffisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends. — Harrison Ford ✈️ (@HarrisonFordLA) December 25, 2016

She was known for her sense of humor.

Carrie Fisher is famous not only from #StarWars, but also for her humor. Here are some of her most memorable moments https://t.co/uyWSsq0y5V pic.twitter.com/etSXx27FrK — CNN (@CNN) December 27, 2016

Watch some of her greatest moments as Princess Leia.

Celebrate the life of #CarrieFisher by watching 5 minutes of her greatest moments as Princess Leia in #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/NGhGp3tFFr — IGN (@IGN) December 27, 2016

Watch her audition with Harrison Ford.

Before she was Princess Leia: Watch Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ audition with Harrison Ford https://t.co/aBE0kBbkvX pic.twitter.com/ldOGkkNe8u — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 27, 2016

“I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” -Carrie Fisher