Cartels Moving Foreigners Across the Border Illegally in Large Groups

Border Patrol agents are apprehending an increasing number of migrant caravans that include more than 100 or 200 people on the northern side of the U.S.-Mexico border.

There were two incidents this week alone. One border patrol official told The Washington Times it’s concerning because it shows no signs of abating.

The total number of people found in large caravans wandering through southern Arizona in recent weeks now stands at 1,200, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents based at Ajo Station in south-central Arizona found a group of 164 people and another that included about 100 people in the desert just north of Mexican city Sonoyta Tuesday afternoon, a press release issued Thursday stated.

Instead of dealing with small numbers, they can make a lot more money and get a lot more drugs through this way.

It is an invasion.

The caravans have been emboldened since their successes earlier this year.

Every time Trump tries to stop it, judges intervene and the media vilifies him with the help of far-left groups.