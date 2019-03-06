CAUGHT! Rep. Jerry Nadler Called Her a Liar, Today She Has Proof He Is

Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler runs the committee that has jurisdiction over impeachment and it has gone to Nadler’s head. The angry leftist released 81 document requests to agencies and individuals tied in some way to the President. The two most important people in the investigation of collusion were left off the list, i.e., Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele.

The probes in the House are meant to damage the President, his agenda, and everyone on the right. The Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway had it right last November when he called her a liar for saying he would do exactly what he is doing. Today, she was able to call him out for it.

Nadler admitted he does not have proof the President committed crimes. That makes this a fishing expedition.

LYING NADLER

Hemingway exposed Nadler’s plan to use the power of his office to damage Trump with feigned “accountability” investigations in November. He called her a liar on national television.

The Federalist editor made a liar out of him on Wednesday.

“On November 7, 2018, I sat across from Rep. Jerry Nadler on the Amtrak as he discussed big impeachment plans, which he planned to present not as impeachment but as holding Trump “accountable.” Media know and support this,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Media will help Schiff and Dems seamlessly transition from 2 years of Russia collusion allegations to other investigations, because media is just as complicit in Russia hoax as Democrats and so they need the transition just as much as Schiff/Dems do.”

Today, she wrote, “I mentioned tonight on Special Report that Nadler called me a liar (on national TV!) when I detailed in November his plans to use his power to go after POTUS through “accountability” investigations. (I was listening on Amtrak) As his actions this week show, I was not lying.”

I mentioned tonight on Special Report that Nadler called me a liar (on national TV!) when I detailed in November his plans to use his power to go after POTUS through “accountability” investigations. (I was listening on Amtrak) As his actions this week show, I was not lying. https://t.co/uRN7xSAR3u — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 6, 2019

THE STORY

We wrote about this at the time. Jerrold Nadler was making a series of phone calls to discuss the party’s next moves. He was speaking loudly. You know how loud people can be on a phone on a train, Mollie said.

Nadler told one person on the phone he wants to investigate the President and Justice Kavanaugh as part of a larger plan for impeachment.

One person he spoke with said they should go about “it quietly”. Nadler said they can’t because word gets out that the FBI and the committee are reaching out to witnesses.

During his conversations, Nadler lamented identity politics [good] and the thriving economy [bad] and worried about Democrats losing working-class voters while gaining elite former Republicans and suburban women.

While worried about identity politics, he identifies the people he doesn’t want to be identified with.

WEAPONIZING OVERSIGHT

Former Harvard attorney Alan Dershowitz says the eight House investigations might be an overstepping of authority. They have no right to interfere with the Executive to function. Dershowitz said they look like they are going too far. Congress was not meant to be an investigative bureau.

Democrats are weaponizing the congressional process.