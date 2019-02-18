CBS Correspondent Warns MSM Are “Political Activists”

The moment we no longer have a free press, anything can happen. What makes it possible for a totalitarian or any other dictatorship to rule is that people are not informed; how can you have an opinion if you are not informed? If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. ~ John Adams in a letter to Thomas Jefferson on15 July 1817

CBS News correspondent Lara Logan said that unless people seek out Breitbart News, you won’t see the other side. She equated Breitbart with Fox News. The journalists are now 85% Democrat, she said, and the media has become so biased that journalists no longer pretend to be neutral. They are “political activists.”

She offered her remarks in an interview published last Friday with the Mike Drop podcast, hosted by retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland.

“Although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense, or at least the effort, to be objective, today. … We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that,” Logan said.

Ritland said American media’s left-wing and partisan Democrat biases as a “huge fucking problem” and “disaster for this country.”

Some professors are teaching political left-wing activism in the schools of journalism, and the heads of the limited media organizations we have are demanding left-wing news.

Joseph Goebbels would be proud.

