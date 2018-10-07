CBS Fires Longtime Reporter for Pro-Kavanaugh Facebook Post

A longtime California broadcast journalist has resigned after writing a 400-word Facebook post last month defending then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from sexual assault allegations.

They took him off the air at CBS affiliate KESQ-TV in Palm Springs after the Sept. 17 post according to the Desert Sun.

On Friday, he resigned.

“I want to thank those who have offered support and apologize again for any I may have offended,” Long said in a written statement. “I hope to return to the news business in the future.”

Hopefully, Fox News will hire him. He’s a good reporter.

In a written statement on Oct. 5, Gulf California Broadcast Company General Manager Jerry Upham wrote that the Palm Springs CBS affiliate had accepted Long’s resignation “effective immediately.”

The 400-word Facebook post defended Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Facebook trolls, Dem cupcakes, and other Stalinists blasted him, but he simply spoke the truth.

THE JOKE OF IT ALL

CBS has presented a negative view of Justice Kavanaugh or not presented his side fairly, if at all. The same outlet promoted the nonsense Christine Blasey has been selling us. They’ve even given credibility to a Porn lawyer’s client who took it back. CBS and affiliates reported on several anonymous accusers — one anonymous accuser had four anonymous witnesses. They fully supported the ridiculous claims by Deborah Ramirez. She spent weeks asking friends if Brett Kavanaugh flashed her while drunk 35 years before.

But, they are suddenly very concerned about journalistic standards.

IT’S FOR JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS BABY

The Society For Professional Journalists, the nation’s oldest and largest professional journalism association, calls on journalists to eschew activities that “may compromise integrity or impartiality, or may damage credibility.” Other journalism associations and news organizations have adopted guidance on how to use social media specifically.

The Desert Sun writes, “But recently, some journalists have challenged traditional ideas of objectivity, saying journalists should be transparent about their opinions rather than seek some illusory standard of impartiality.”

It only seems to apply to people who offer a differing opinion like Kris Long to say nothing of the fact that this was only on a Facebook page.

Bill O’Reilly frequently says on his podcast that the reporters are not allowed to go against the anti-Trump [and anti-Kavanaugh] mantra. Reporters don’t dare buck the company line.

That’s more like Stalinism than journalism.

THE OFFENDING POST