CBS Reports on Smollett’s Possible Motive as Rev Al Turns on Him

CBS local reporter Charlie de Mar was apprised of a possible motive in the Jussie Smollett case. The ‘Empire’ actor was upset at the reaction or lack thereof to the alleged MAGA hate mail he received the week before the alleged attack. The racist and homophobic letter had been sent to his show’s studio.

Allegedly, he concocted the “attack” in response. The Feds are investigating the note he received that was pieced together out of magazine clippings. It came in an envelope with the return address “MAGA.” Torn magazines were taken out of the brothers’ apartment.

Smollett is a serious Trump hater which also lends itself to motive.

“When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” a source told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards. Other sources corroborated that information.

De Mar spoke on the phone exclusively with the Osundairo brothers Monday afternoon. In a joint statement, they said: “We are not racist. We are not homophobic, and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens.” They are acquaintances of Smollet’s.

Smollett received the letter with white powder in it that later turned out to be Tylenol.

THE GREAT HOAXTER HIMSELF TURNS ON SMOLLETT

Fox local reporter Rafer Weigel reported that the Chicago police say “it’s certainly possible” the Smollet case could go to the Grand Jury but “that’s way too premature”. It may be a last resort if he doesn’t voluntarily come in for questioning. CPD says Smollet’s lawyers have given no indication he will despite several requests.

Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday said that Jussie Smollett should face “accountability to the maximum” if it’s found the actor staged an attack he claimed was perpetrated by men yelling racist and homophobic language.

He is also pretending it’s not political which is silly.

In any case, when you lose the great Tawana Brawley hoaxter himself, you are in big trouble.

