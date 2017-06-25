Celebrities Make a Video Insisting You Fund Planned Parenthood

Notable celebrities have made a new video filled with blatant lies about the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

These celebrities are either liars or are without basic knowledge. They want people to call their senators to stop the defunding of Planned Parenthood to save women’s health.

The lies include

Claiming the defunding of Planned Parenthood or PP is a “political attempt to do whatever it takes to attack women’s health and rights and take care away from the people who need it most.”

Gloria Steinem alleging, “The right to decide our own bodily future is the most basic of all human rights.”

Millions of people will be left without access to birth control, life-saving cancer screenings and other basic care,” and “many of them will have nowhere else to go for the health care they need.”

Their arguments don’t wash but they have the pulpit

It’s not political for people to not want their tax dollars funding a private enterprise when the money could be put into government healthcare facilities. It’s actually cronyism and people shouldn’t want it.

There’s nothing political about not wanting to fund an organization that performs 330,000 abortions a year in some egregious ways and then sells the baby parts.

For some of us, life doesn’t begin when Planned Parenthood says it does.

PP is not geared towards women’s health. It’s geared towards contraception and abortion.

In January, Abby Johnson, a former PP director, wrote in The Hill, “there are over 13,000 non-abortion providing Federally Qualified Health Centers that provide whole health care to women and their families. And that number doesn’t include the tens of thousands of private and group physicians that accept government subsidy programs like Medicaid.”

“If Planned Parenthood were defunded, the $528 million in taxpayer dollars they … would be re-allocated to FQHCs — facilities that can actually care for all of the needs of women,” Johnson wrote.

“Planned Parenthood claims to offer a wide-variety of services, but they actually fall short in many areas,” Johnson added. “For instance, not a single Planned Parenthood facility provides mammograms, and Planned Parenthood employees say that they do not provide prenatal care.”

This is what Republicans are calling for. Speaker Ryan believes women’s healthcare can be better cared for in federal community health centers.

It actually takes the politics out of women’s health. Right now, PP takes some of their federal funding, hundreds of millions of dollars, and pours it into the campaigns of PP-friendly Democrat politicians.