Celebrities Told Team Hillary That Harvey Was a Rapist

Hillary Clinton took nearly a week to respond to the allegations against her pal and fundraiser Harvey Weinstein but when she did, she was adamant that she had no idea he was molesting women. She is after all that great defender of women.

Clinton said she “certainly didn’t” have any knowledge of Democratic donor and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual assault, telling CNN that she plans to give money he donated to her to charity.

“I certainly didn’t, and I don’t know who did,” she said. “But I can only speak for myself, and I think speak for many others who knew him primarily through politics.”

“I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way,” Clinton said. “And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

Nick Merrill, Hillary’s campaign communications director, said in a statement: ‘We were shocked when we learned what he’d done. It’s despicable behavior, and the women that have come forward have shown enormous courage. As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget.’

Merrill told the Times no one ever told him about the warnings. But, but, they wouldn’t have forgotten something like that.

How can this be possible? When women say something, they must be believed. The Clintons are the sentries protecting all women from abuse.

Harvey Weinstein … commanded enablers, silencers and spies, warning others who discovered his secrets to say nothing,” the N.Y. Times’ Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor, Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg and Steve Eder write, based on nearly 200 interviews.

Two celebrities warned Clinton’s team. In 2016, Lena Dunham, the writer and actress, said she was troubled by the producer’s visible presence during Mrs. Clinton’s presidential run, hosting fund-raisers and appearing at campaign events.”

“So in March last year, the pro-Clinton Dunham said she warned the campaign. ‘I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,’ Dunham said she told Kristina Schake, the campaign’s deputy communications director.” She continued, “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

Schake promised to relate the message to Robby Mook.

The vocal Clinton supporter also told another Clinton campaign member, spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod, about Weinstein. Dunham said “the campaign had not responded to her concerns” about the disgraced megaproducer, who’s been accused of sexually assaulting or harassing more than 100 women.

So, Clinton’s top team members, very, very close to her, were told Harvey was a RAPIST and they didn’t say anything?

Weinstein had donated thousands of dollars to Clinton’s political campaigns over the years, and it took the former secretary of state five days to break her silence following the accusations made against him.

“Earlier, during the 2008 presidential race, Tina Brown, the magazine editor, said she cautioned a member of Mrs. Clinton’s inner circle about him. ‘I was hearing that Harvey’s sleaziness with women had escalated … and she was unwise to be so closely associated with him,’ Ms. Brown said in an email.”

Don’t worry ladies, the woman who enabled her creep of a husband and the Harvey creep, is with you.