Céline Dion Has a Gender-Free & Devilish Clothing Line for Children

Just when you thought it couldn’t get crazier, the hand wringing left is stressing over gendering Happy Meals at McDonald’s. There are boys and girls toys given out with Happy Meals and apparently that’s a problem. If it bothers them, all they have to do is order boys meals for the girls and visa versa, but instead they are making a cause célèbre out of it.

People must just sit around and look for things to be offended by. And others run with it like a religion. Take Céline Dion for instance.

Céline Dion says she hopes to “encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility” by launching a gender-neutral children’s clothing line.