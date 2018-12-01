Céline Dion Has a Gender-Free & Devilish Clothing Line for Children

Just when you thought it couldn’t get crazier, the hand wringing left is stressing over gendering Happy Meals at McDonald’s. There are boys and girls toys given out with Happy Meals and apparently that’s a problem. If it bothers them, all they have to do is order boys meals for the girls and visa versa, but instead they are making a cause célèbre out of it.
People must just sit around and look for things to be offended by. And others run with it like a religion. Take Céline Dion for instance.
Céline Dion says she hopes to “encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility” by launching a gender-neutral children’s clothing line.
The five-time Grammy winner unveiled the CELINUNUNU collection late Tuesday. It’s not only gender-neutral, it’s a little devilish, literally.
She says there is no way we can know what gender children will pick so we can’t decide for them. Ms. Dion didn’t stop there. She decided to add skulls and other gruesome things to the clothes.