Chaos as NY Loons Gather for a Witches Hex on Justice Kavanaugh

S.Noble
As you have probably heard, witches gathered at the Catland occult bookstore this evening to put a hex on Justice Kavanaugh. They say they put three hexes on the President last year that worked.

Jesse Waters interviewed the head witch on Fox News. He’s an LBGTQ witch.

Journalist Caleb Maupin tweeted: Tonight in was an absolute circus. Witches. Christian evangelists. Antifa. Russia hating pseudo-leftists. Drag queens in witch costumes. Pagans who claim the ceremony violates the laws of the religion. Satanists. I’m so tired of Politics.

Antifa, the anti-fascist fascists were present to protect the evil witches of course.

A Catholic exorcist is holding a Mass to counter the hex.

