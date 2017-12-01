Charges Against Flynn Are Cruel and Unusual — Evidence Mounts, Mueller’s on a Witch Hunt

On January 23, 2017, The Washington Post published an article titled, FBI reviewed Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador but found nothing illicit. In that article, they talked about the revelations which led Flynn lying – apparently. The conversations did NOT give evidence of collusion.

The FBI, they wrote, intercepted and read the communications between the Russian ambassador Kislyak and Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, then-national security adviser to President-elect Trump and found no “evidence of wrongdoing or illicit ties to the Russian government, U.S. officials said.”

They claimed at the time that the calls were picked up as part of routine electronic surveillance of Russian officials and agents in the U.S.

WaPo then colored the story with their opinion, suggesting we should still suspect something since there is scrutiny. They also liked to use that word, ‘back-channel’, which they never used when Obama was using back-channels to talk to Iran’s Ayatollah. They wrote:

Nonetheless, the fact that communications by a senior member of Trump’s national security team have been under scrutiny points up the challenge facing the intelligence community as it continues its wide-ranging probe of Russian government influence in the U.S. election and whether there was any improper back-channel contacts between Moscow and Trump associates and acquaintances.

At the time, they insisted Flynn was not the active target. That is still a fact. It’s actually a witch hunt and they’re gunning for Trump. That is why Mueller selected ruthless Democrats to lead the investigation. WaPo wrote:

Although Flynn’s contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were listened to, Flynn himself is not the active target of an investigation, U.S. officials said. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that U.S. counterintelligence agents had investigated the communications between Flynn and Kislyak.

The article referenced the December 29th call which was also one of the three conversations Mueller mentioned in his charging documents of Lt. Gen. Flynn on Friday.

There was a call on December 19th as well in which the Lt. Gen. offered condolences to a terrorist killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey that day.

Where Flynn’s mistake came in, if true, though he copped to it today, was lying to the Feds about mentioning the sanctions.

Flynn said in his statement that he and his family were financially and mentally destroyed by this year of investigation and couldn’t do it any longer. That’s what Feds do now and we all accept that. They treat drug cartel leaders the ame exact way they treat a devastated and outspoken general who lied. Lying is now a federal crime thanks to Jim Comey and his prosecution of Martha Stewart. Didn’t you all feel much safer when she and her stockbroker were locked up? No more of that setting table nonsense. It ruined the stockbroker’s life, not that anyone cares. Neither were convicted of crimes. They were convicted of lying alone. It’s called the Martha Stewart statute.

The latest rumors are that Jared Kushner is the one who told Flynn to talk with foreign leaders, including the Russians.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that unless they were plotting on some issue. This apparently happened AFTER the election.

We will have to see how this goes.

We do not condone lying but it shouldn’t be a federal crime when the Feds are terrorizing people and breaking into their homes in the middle of the night and strip searching the wife in her negligee while the children are home or when a prosecutor running a rogue DoJ is threatening your son with prison and depleting your bank account while ruining a reputation you spent your life building.

The sanctimonious want to destroy the retired general even more, and take his stars away from him as if these few lies took away his meritorious service throughout his life. Why don’t they just shoot him and get it over with?

When will we see Hillary investigated? Never! Why? Because the target is Trump, his family, and all his freedom-loving supporters.