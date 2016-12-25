Cheers Erupt for Trump at Christmas Eve Services in Florida – Video

The media will report that some unknown insane group of Nazis cheered Trump’s victory but they won’t tell you that parishioners in a church in Florida gave Trump a standing ovation as he entered, just as they barely mentioned the cheers he received at the Army-Navy game.

The following is the pool report.

Remember the Army-Navy reception:

