Cheesecake Factory Turns Away Corrections Officers Because of GUNS!

Six Washington state corrections officers met up for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory in the Tacoma Mall in Washington last week. Their uniforms and badges were visible.

But three of them were also carrying guns — and that became an issue. They were kicked out!

“They had seated us in the back area,” Miriam Nichols, who’s worked three years for the department of corrections, told KIRO-FM. “Shortly after the rest of our party arrived, we were asked to leave because we were carrying our firearms with us. They said they did not allow firearms in their establishment.”

The officers showed their badges and law enforcement IDs to the restaurant’s managers.

“They said it didn’t matter, and they asked us to leave,” Nichols told KIRO. “We left quietly and tried not to make more of a scene than it already was.”

They were politely kicked out.

“I was a little floored that it was even happening,” Nichols added to KIRO. “This wasn’t the first place that my colleagues and I have gone to lunch … having contact with clients, offenders, the general public, while on duty. This is the first time we had this reaction.”

People commenting were outraged. Some will boycott, some are writing to corporate and the local Cheesecake Factory. This happened soon after a Tacoma officer was killed in the line of duty.

Some thought the ban was great. Let’s hope that when the criminals come for innocents, they are standing in front of them.

Cheesecake Factory corporate released a statement: “Our policy is to allow uniformed and identified law enforcement officials to possess their service weapons on our premises. To the extent that there was a miscommunication of our policy, we sincerely apologize.”

They always say that when they get caught.