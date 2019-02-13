Chelsea Clinton Turns Omar’s Bigotry Into an Attack on VP Pence

Rep. Ilhan Omar is an anti-Semite who continually acts in defiance of U.S. policy and values. She goes from calling Israel “evil” to defining a Jewish organization as only gaining support for the country by paying off politicians, but claims ignorance when called out for it as an anti-Jewish metaphor.

Omar supports BDS, a movement that aims for the destruction of Israel.

The Democrat leadership wanted her to apologize when the furor grew too loud, but she offered a Twitter apology that most saw as insincere, especially after she retweeted threads that made that clear. Why did they even bother to ask the bigot to apologize? Do they want her to do a better job of covering up her bigotry? She won’t change.

SHE HATES AMERICA

This is a woman who is anti-American and sees the U.S. as the terrorists. Omar is a Freshman sitting on the House Foreign Relations Committee. She doesn’t belong there for inexperience alone.

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

But not the US or England pic.twitter.com/Ex9Uzr1mlD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 5, 2019

Whenever she has a chance to insult America, Christians, Jews, she does it, and when she can promote fellow Communists like Nicolas Maduro, she does it. Because she is Muslim, no one is allowed to criticize her. Her buddies Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib are also dangerous totalitarians and bigots.

VP PENCE CALLED HER OUT

Vice President Pence skewered her. Pence tweeted Tuesday that Omar’s comments were a disgrace. He said, “those who engage in anti-Semitic tropes should not just be denounced, they should face consequences for their words.”

.@IlhanMN tweets were a disgrace & her apology was inadequate. Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress, much less the Foreign Affairs Committee. Those who engage in anti-Semitic tropes should not just be denounced, they should face consequences for their words. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 13, 2019

CHELSEA CLINTON TURNS OMAR’S BIGOTRY INTO AN ATTACK ON MIKE PENCE

Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday insulted Vice President Mike Pence for saying that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s apology for earlier Twitter posts called anti-Semitic was “inadequate,” and blasted President Trump for peddling hate.

That’s rich coming from a Clinton.

Clinton was critical of Omar’s tweets, posting that “we should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism.” But also said on Tuesday that Trump is a “far more powerful person” and has never apologized “for his embrace of white nationalism & anti-Semitic & Islamophobic hate.”

She is a liar and is turning Omar’s hate into an attack on the administration. Meanwhile, everyone is treating the near-40-year-old Omar like a child who just doesn’t realize what she’s saying. And, besides, she did apologize, even if she didn’t mean it, that’s okay with Democrats.

Trump called Omar’s apology “lame” and said she should resign from Congress or at least not be allowed to serve on committees.

Mr. Vice President- Congresswoman @IlhanMN apologized. She has moved on to highlighting challenges facing McDonald’s workers.

President Trump, a far more powerful person in Washington, has never apologized for his embrace of white nationalism & anti-Semitic & Islamophobic hate. https://t.co/JolA1Yn7Iv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 13, 2019

Democrats are excusing her by saying Steve King is the real bigot.

Omar is definitely not sorry: