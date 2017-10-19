Chelsea Handler’s Netflix Gig Bombs, She’s Off to Trash Trump Full Time

Comedian Chelsea Handler was a has-been before she was a “comedian” and we use that term ‘comedian’ loosely since her comedy relies on vulgarity and hate. She is now trying to make her bones on damaging the President. She’s been non-stop anti-Trump since he became the GOP nominee.

Her daily hate-Trump tweets are a bore. She might not be aware but she is hell bent on seeing a Communist USA. For example, she thinks we’re a banana republic where generals are the rule of law.

Every time I land in America, how much longer can these generals allow trump to cause so much damage? 25th amendment is there for a reason. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 15, 2017

She also wants Kim Jong-un as her president and she hopes to see racists arrested. Presumably, she gets to decide who is a racist or not.

Her dumbassishness is only matched by her ability to kill a Netflix show. As bad as those shows can be, hers was among the worst and has been canceled.

She wouldn’t interview Melania because she doesn’t think Melani can speak English although Melania knows five languages. Now Chelsea has no one to interview.

Unfortunately, she will become more politically active, despite her ignorance.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes her as saying she is walking away from success to go after Trump [she’s actually looking for a new lucrative gig because this one failed]. This is what she said:

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,”

Handler wrote on Twitter. “For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide.

I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.

Emily’s List is perfect for a communist such as herself. She will be working with Netflix to bore people with a documentary engaging ‘diverse’ people.

Tata Toots!

Actor James Woods has a different take:

Right. She just unilaterally sauntered away from a $10M contract on a whim. @NETFLIX dumped her and ate million$ just to be rid of her. https://t.co/YuwZjnEhze — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2017