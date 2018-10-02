Chelsea Manning Says Living in the U.S. Is Like Being in Prison

Transgender activist and a leaker of U.S. secrets, Chelsea Manning on Tuesday said living in the U.S. was like being in prison.

Former president Barack Obama pardoned this America hater and let her out of prison before she even completed half her sentence for leaking secrets.

Manning also ran for the Maryland Senate recently. It’s surprising she didn’t win in far-left Maryland.

Manning said during a public appearance in London that she sees “a lot of similarities” between being in prison and living in the U.S., according to The Guardian.

“You think about the surveillance systems, the cameras, or the police presence, and you think about the fact that we have walls around our country, and that is very much the same thing that is inside a prison,” she said. “… I see a lot of similarities between the world out here and the world that was in there.”

Manning also called the U.S. a “large, big prison” and took aim at President Trump, describing him as “the result of the system that we have.”

Why doesn’t Manning leave then?

