Chelsea Suggests Her Mother Lost the Election Because of a Sexist USA

During an interview with Variety, Chelsea was asked, “As someone who traveled across the country campaigning, were you surprised at the sexism that still exists?”

Chelsea’s response could have come from her mother.

“I’m not surprised. I’m deeply saddened. I think it’s important for us to realize we can’t take progress for granted. Progress has to be continually defended as well as advanced. I think about this multiple times a day. It’s 2017, and we’re fighting again on fights that were settled a few years ago around gay rights, women’s reproductive health; fights to ensure we’re a country that’s always moving toward a more perfect union and not moving towards disunion, disunity, and segregation. We’re really in peril of moving backward. That’s not what I want for my children and their generation.”

Chelsea’s mother – what’s her name – blamed sexist men and self-hating women for losing the election in her most recent interview with NBC News. Chelsea was suggesting the same but claims she wasn’t.

Hello! Not what I said. Please read the interview. Was talking abt my experiences (e.g., the man who asked me if my vagina dictated my vote) https://t.co/n0SMpbG2ua — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 20, 2017

These Democrats are so classy, talking about their intimate body parts all the time.