Chelsea Tells Foreigners to Disrespect Our President During Overseas Travel

Chelsea Clinton the Vice Chairman of the Clinton Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, is telling Brits to protest the President’s visit because he “degrades what it means to be an American”. The 38-year old daughter of Hillary and Bubba, is continuing her mother’s anti-Trump campaign. In addition, she’s been funneling contracts to her friend’s questionable “think tank”.

Chelsea falsely claimed Trump “mainlined hate”. Ironically, she gets her statistics from the hate group, Southern Poverty Law Center.

When asked by the Guardian how British people should respond to Trump’s planned visit in July, Clinton referenced her children, saying:

“Well, I’ve been to multiple protests since the election. Charlotte’s been to at least three, maybe four. Aidan’s been to one. If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American.”

Lamebrain Marxist Chelsea said ‘Build the Wall’ has become a way to degrade brown children. What utter nonsense. It’s not about color, it’s about people coming here legally and our right to have borders.

Chelsea is using a typical leftist tactic of diverting attention from the truth. She’s very manipulative. Manipulation is evil.

“Not just the hundreds, but now thousands of instances in schools across America, where children are citing the president as they’re demeaning a little girl, or they’re chanting ‘Build a wall’ in an attempt to demean and degrade brown children,” she told the Guardian.

She’s as divisive and dishonest as her parents: “I think the wreckage that we’re seeing at this moment is one that will, I hope, be repaired on the policy standpoint when we elect Democrats,” Clinton said. “But I think we will still then have work to do on repairing the tone in our country, the exposure of the real racist and sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic feeling which is on the rise in our country – a rot that has been exposed.”

The tone is bad because of their insane leftist policies of hate.

People should protest her mother when she visits foreign countries for: selling our secrets to China and Russia; exposing top secret information and endangering national security; selling our Uranium to Russians, and let’s not forget how she ripped off starving Haitians.

SHE FUNNELED #11 MILLION TO HER FRIEND’S SHELL OF A THINK TANK

While Hillary was secretary of state, Chelsea funneled more than $11 million of federal contracts to her best friend’s sketchy “think tank”.

The “tank”, Long Term Strategy Group, has a virtually non-existent website and has no security clearances, yet to date they have received $11.2 Million in federal contracts according to USAspending.gov.

The little creep is a crook like her mother and she wants foreigners to disparage our President. Why don’t Democrats have a problem with this?

Vice Chairwoman of the #ClintonFoundation encourages foreigners to disparage an American President on foreign shores. #Democrats https://t.co/QcVLFn2nyM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 27, 2018