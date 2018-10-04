Chelsea Wants Kavanaugh Rejected Since She Disagrees With Him

Chelsea Clinton spent three minutes answering questions about Brett Kavanaugh for CBS on Wednesday. Never once was she challenged over father Bill’s own alleged rapist-molesting past.

She told presenters that Kavanaugh should not be confirmed to the court because of his ‘nakedly partisan’ testimony to senators. She said she personally opposes him because of his views on worker’s rights and women’s rights.

The Hillary clone — she even sounds exactly like her — objects to him because she disagrees with him.

Disagreeing with him is not a reason to keep him from the court. If that were the case, no Republican would ever vote for the Democrat appointees. Democrat judges don’t believe in following the Constitution although they swear to uphold it.

When she talks about “nakedly partisan”, Brett Kavanaugh was merely telling the truth. There is a Democrat movement to destroy him with unsubstantiated claims and gossip. Words alone should not destroy his candidacy but Democrats no longer support Due process and the presumption of innocence when it comes to people with whom they disagree.

Chelsea was never asked about sexual assault claims against father Bill, including his affair with Monica Lewinsky and rape allegations by Juanita Broaddrick and others.

She supports Mrs. Ford despite the fact that Ford has no evidence and her ex-boyfriend said she’s lying about the core issues. The media is not covering the ex-boyfriend’s letter at all.

Chelsea sounds exactly like her mother. It’s creepy.

Watch: