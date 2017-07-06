Chelsea WARNS America! Only Three Years Left to Save the World

Chelsea Clinton, or should we say climatologist Chelsea, claims the world has only three years to save itself from global warming.

Clinton who is notorious for saying the most damnable things on Twitter has outdone herself!

Clinton took to Twitter to share this dire warning about the alleged effects of “climate change”. We have to get right with the optimists who say we have three years to control the climate.

Does anyone see how idiotic this statement is?

These experts say we have 3 years to get climate change under control. And they’re the optimists-The Washington Post https://t.co/ZCFGpiswXa — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 3, 2017