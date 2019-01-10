Cher To Pelosi: Give ‘Obstructionist Swamp Scum’ the “FKNG MONEY”

Hey, we’ll take it. Give all of us swamp scum our money for the wall! We are good with that.

We can all somewhat agree with pop star Cher’s latest tweet. The Trump-GOP-hating lefty wants the wall, sort of. She wants Pelosi to give the “OBSTRUCTIONIST SWAMP SCUM” the money, so the furloughed workers get paid.

She thinks President Trump is the political operative in this even though it’s Nancy who won’t negotiate AT ALL! She wrote in all caps that Nancy is a “HERO” and should “LET HIM HAVE HIS FKNG MONEY.” Dramatically, she added, “PPL WILL STARVE LOSE THEIR HOMES, B UNABLE 2 C DRS”.

Hopefully, that’s an overstatement.

FOR trump THIS IS POLITICAL..BUT REAL PPL ARE REALLY SUFFERING ‼️

WHERE WAS THE FKNG

CRISIS 1 MONTH AGO,1YR AGO⁉️WHERE HAS IT BEEN FOR THE LAST 2 YRS. HAVING SAID THATNANCY YOU ARE A HERO LET HIM HAVE HIS FKNG MONEY‼️PPL WILL STARVE

LOSE THEIR HOMES, B UNABLE 2 C DRS🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

Anyway, she finally said something that makes some sense.

She unequivocally blames Trump for it all, however. In one tweet, now deleted, she called the Republicans “obstructionist swamp scum.”

The obstructionists are the Democrats.

THE OBSTRUCTIONIST DEMS ARE THE POLITICAL OPERATIVES HERE

Remember way back to 2014 when the media said there was a crisis at the border? They were quoting Barack Obama then. They complained about the “crisis” at the border.

Via The Washington Examiner:

The Washington Post on July 12, 2014, referred to “the current crisis on the Southwest border, where authorities have apprehended tens of thousands of unaccompanied Central American children since October …” The story’s lead author was Karen Tumulty, now a columnist for the Post, who completely dismissed the idea of any crisis at the border this week.

“We are headed to this extraordinary situation where the president declares a state of emergency, which does not exist, and the law does not really explain what we do if the president manufactures an emergency,” she said Tuesday on MSNBC.

The Examiner cites another example from The NY Times.