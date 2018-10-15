Cherokees Respond to Undocumented Native Elizabeth Warren & Her DNA!

By
S.Noble
-
2

Cherokees are responding to Elizabeth Warren’s claim that she is a real Cherokee after a Professor said that her DNA shows a “strong suggestion” she had a Native-American ancestor between 120 to 200 years.

According to a New York Times article, the average European-American has 0.18 percent Native American DNA. She could possibly have less, but it’s not even about DNA if you really listen to the Native Americans.

The Native-Americans tend to be Democrats so it’s not political for them. In fact, they blame Trump for her lies.

All they want is for her to cut it out and an apology would be nice.

STOP ALREADY

Kim TallBear explains how DNA harms tribal sovereignty. They don’t want to be reduced to DNA by colonialists when it’s about so much more.

MSM KEEPS IT UP

The MSM taunted the President, insisting he donate the million dollars in her name as he allegedly offered.

According to The Hill, President Trump said Monday he would only donate $1 million on behalf of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) if he tests her claims of Native American ancestry “personally.”

When he was first asked about the million dollars by the media, he said he didn’t offer her a million dollars and added, “Who cares”?

At a rally this summer, he said, “We will take that little [DNA] kit, but we have to do it gently. Because we’re in the #MeToo generation so we have to be very gentle. And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t injure her arm even though it only weighs probably two ounces. And we will say: I will give you a million dollars, paid for by Trump, to your favorite charity, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Who would take that seriously?

The MSM and Elizabeth Warren, that’s who. Warren wants the donation made and the MSM is blasting him.

We agree with the Native-Americans, stop already!

2 COMMENTS

  2. Elizabeth you are a sad tedious hag. I would not claim you as American Indian. I am 30% American Indian, Cherokee and Crow, but I would not want you as part of my family. Please shut up and go away and take Hillary with you.

Leave a Reply