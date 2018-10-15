Cherokees Respond to Undocumented Native Elizabeth Warren & Her DNA!

Cherokees are responding to Elizabeth Warren’s claim that she is a real Cherokee after a Professor said that her DNA shows a “strong suggestion” she had a Native-American ancestor between 120 to 200 years.

According to a New York Times article, the average European-American has 0.18 percent Native American DNA. She could possibly have less, but it’s not even about DNA if you really listen to the Native Americans.

The Native-Americans tend to be Democrats so it’s not political for them. In fact, they blame Trump for her lies.

All they want is for her to cut it out and an apology would be nice.

STOP ALREADY

That’s not how this works, that’s not how any of this works. Can Warren just stop? I would much rather it said Warren meets with Cherokee women to apologize. This is NOT how you make amends to Natives FYI. #ElizabethWarren https://t.co/rcm18tiLiU — Emmy Scott (@EmmyNawjoopinga) October 15, 2018

#ElizabethWarren taking a DNA test to determine “Nativeness” upholds belief that Native is a racial category (instead of a political citizenship), and this is the rationale underlying why the ICWA is currently under attack. This ideology is destructive to Tribal Sovereignty! — Emmy Scott (@EmmyNawjoopinga) October 15, 2018

Actually she has repeatedly declined meetings with Cherokee leaders who want her to renounce her false claims. https://t.co/gzjuNMfiCN — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) October 15, 2018

Kim TallBear explains how DNA harms tribal sovereignty. They don’t want to be reduced to DNA by colonialists when it’s about so much more.

after too many media inquiries, here is my statement on the #ElizabethWarren DNA testing story. pic.twitter.com/cqD8PQqI0N — Kim TallBear (@KimTallBear) October 15, 2018

Warren allowed herself to be publicly touted by Harvard as being a Native American and did not step into correct it. Being a professor of law, she should have known “Indian” is a legal status. It’s deeply unethical for her to allow Harvard to do this. pic.twitter.com/S1jHz1LhoQ — Emmy Scott (@EmmyNawjoopinga) October 15, 2018

For everybody saying Warren never claimed to be Native American. She did, specifically Cherokee. pic.twitter.com/RpxNsrZeSc — Emmy Scott (@EmmyNawjoopinga) October 15, 2018

MSM KEEPS IT UP

The MSM taunted the President, insisting he donate the million dollars in her name as he allegedly offered.

According to The Hill, President Trump said Monday he would only donate $1 million on behalf of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) if he tests her claims of Native American ancestry “personally.”

When he was first asked about the million dollars by the media, he said he didn’t offer her a million dollars and added, “Who cares”?

At a rally this summer, he said, “We will take that little [DNA] kit, but we have to do it gently. Because we’re in the #MeToo generation so we have to be very gentle. And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t injure her arm even though it only weighs probably two ounces. And we will say: I will give you a million dollars, paid for by Trump, to your favorite charity, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Who would take that seriously?

The MSM and Elizabeth Warren, that’s who. Warren wants the donation made and the MSM is blasting him.

By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here’s the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: https://t.co/I6YQ9hf7Tv pic.twitter.com/J4gBamaeeo — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

We agree with the Native-Americans, stop already!