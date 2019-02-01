CHI Looks to Jail Cops for 5 Years If Suspects Don’t Get 3 Calls In an Hour

Cook County lawmakers found yet another way to make it harder for cops to do their jobs. If a new law passes, police will have to give each suspect three phone calls within an hour of their arrest or the police will be charged with a felony. They could get five years in jail under this law, WBEZ reported.

That’s probably a lot longer than the suspected felons get. Hopefully it won’t pass.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said that being arrested is “disruptive to a person’s life,” and that they should quickly be provided with the opportunity to “notify [their] emergency contact,” according to WBEZ.

Under the current law, arrestees must be allowed to contact their attorney “within a reasonable time after arrival at the first place of custody,” Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

THIS LAW IS THE LEFTIST IDEA OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Criminals are the ones who garner all the consideration, not law enforcement or victims, in liberal regions. That is the truth. To say the left is weak on crime is a gross understatement.

The police must also post signs alerting suspects to their right to place three calls to a lawyer, family member, or acquaintance.

This measure is their idea of criminal justice reform.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) criticized Preckwinkle and her support of the bill in a press release on Wednesday, Blue Lives Matter reported.

“It is troubling the lengths to which Ms. Preckwinkle will go to fulfill her political aspirations by vilifying the police, and the lengths she will go to avoid addressing the evidence that such vilification is false,” the FOP wrote.

The union referred to the proposed law change as a “virtual advertisement for public defenders and defense attorneys,” and said that threatening police with a five-year prison sentence is “ludicrous.”

“This proposed legislation…would make processing offenders extraordinarily cumbersome and the investigation of crimes even more difficult,” the FOP continued.

This crew of lawmakers wants to criminalize procedures.