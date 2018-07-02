Chic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Infuriated at Being Outed

Over the weekend, the so-called Bronx girl was outed as a Yorktown Heights girl. Her family left Parchester when she was five years old. John Cardillo, a host of Newsmax’s “America Talks Live,” shared a picture of Ocasio-Cortez’s childhood home in Yorktown Heights, claiming she lived there until she went to attend Brown University.

Mr. Cardillo got one thing wrong. She did not attend an Ivy League University, she went to Boston Univerity. BU is also a very fine, prestigious university. Everything else Cardillo reported was correct.

“My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, noting that she grew up partially in a working-class neighborhood [until she was five?]

Why did her mother scrub toilets when she came from a wealthy family and her father was an architect — we will have to find out.

She also tweeted that he was stealing her [fake] story. “Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

MSN titled their article in a most misleading way: Ocasio-Cortez shreds conservative TV host for sharing picture of her childhood home.

She didn’t go to an Ivy League but she did go to an expensive top-tier school and she did spend most of her life in Yorktown Heights, moving back to the Bronx to do Alinsky-style community organizing.

SHE IS STILL MISREPRESENTING HERSELF

Earlier version of this story misidentified your alma mater as Brown @Ocasio2018. I stand corrected. That said, you’re not a “girl from the Bronx.”https://t.co/6H5VR9G3P0 https://t.co/NCIg4ildzF — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 1, 2018