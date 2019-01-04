Chic Socialist O-Cortez Shows Off Some Dance Moves Outside Her Office

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), a confessed radical, tweeted a video of her dancing to Edwin Starr’s “War” outside her office, a day after her swearing-in to Congress.

Oh, man, we all have to vote for her because she’s so chic and has interviewed with Elle. I don’t know though. Don’t we have to see if she can skateboard before we support her?

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous,” Ocasio-Cortez also said in the Friday morning tweet.

She just totally made that up. Now, if she twerks or pole dances, that might raise some eyebrows.

I think what they find scandalous is her revolution to topple capitalism and steal all our stuff to give handouts to the non-achievers.

“Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!” she continued.

OMao-Cortez is too late. They already have danced. Far-far-left Ilhan, who was probably married to her brother while married to someone else, shimmied yesterday.

Rashida Tlaib’s kids were dancing. All the anti-Semites are dancing.