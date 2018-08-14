Chic Socialist of Yorktown Bemoans Criticism of Her as “Hate…Subconscious Bias”

On Monday, New York Democrat congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bemoaned the “hate, subconscious bias, and criticism” from her opponents after she made absolutely absurd and non-factual statements.

Even The Washington Post fact-checked her most embarassing statements although they only chose five. She really has little knowledge of politics and economics and she is heading for Congress.

O-Cortez whined that she has “been told her whole life that I’m not up to snuff.”

She should probably take that as constructive criticism.

Her endorsements are the kiss of death but she continues to attend town halls with Democrat leftist candidates anyway, and in one case, forgot the introduce the candidate.

“At yesterday’s town hall, someone asked how I, as just a human, am dealing with the hate, subconscious bias & criticism. I’ve been told my whole life I’m not up to snuff. Folks always doubt my worthiness until I get it done. Tune it out. Stay focused and positive. Keep pushing,” she tweeted.

The self-described Socialist makes headlines for making odd comments and spreading fake news.

Last Thursday, she attacked Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro of being sexist and “catcalling” her when he offered to donate $10,000 to her campaign or a charity if she debated him.

The real issue is she has to avoid debating at all costs because of her profound lack of knowledge.

O-Cortez has argued that her “Medicare for All” idea — which studies show will cost $218 trillion over 30 years — would lower the cost of funerals.

She also claimed in the same interview with CNN that America does not have an “upper middle class,” a statement that even liberal networks have noted is not true.

Last month, she claimed to be a “girl from the Bronx,” but was exposed for growing up in the wealthy New York City suburb of Yorktown.

No fan of Israel, she claimed they are occupying Palestine but couldn’t answer the simplest question about why she said that and had to admit she knows nothing about the topic.

If she is upset that constantly make erroneous statements has repercussions, instead of whining, she should get up to snuff on the issues.

O-Cortez, the chic Socialist from Yorktown doesn’t even know what Nancy Pelosi does.

.@Ocasio2018 on Nancy Pelosi: “I think absolutely right now..she is the leader of..no no, um, she is speaker..or rather leader Pelosi..hopefully we’ll see..she’s ah..she’s the current leader of the party and..the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House and Senate” pic.twitter.com/6FUTWpgS98 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 9, 2018