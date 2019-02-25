Chicago Police Chief Says There’s Slews of Evidence on Smollett

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told Robin Roberts on ABC News Go that there is a slew of evidence that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett staged his own hate crime.

“Let me just put this out there first and foremost right now that he still has the presumption of innocence until he has his day in court,” Johnson said on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Johnson stated that Smollett, 36, described the Jan. 29 incident as a hate crime and that the Chicago police treated it as such. Johnson noted that that though the actor said his two alleged attackers were masked, Smollett “was able to say he’d seen around their eyes that at least one was white-skinned.”

THE POLICE AREN’T SAYING IT, WITNESSES ARE

the police Superintendent said, “It’s not the Chicago police saying [the attack was staged], it’s the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying it.”

The smoking gun, Johnson claims, was the Osundairo brothers presenting police with a check from Smollett. That’s when the brothers started talking.

FULL @ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Chicago police Superintendent speaks with @RobinRoberts about the Jussie Smollett investigation. https://t.co/G4P92ohuFL pic.twitter.com/QnpgfJ4FQh — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019

Smollett told TMZ that the check was only for a workout/diet program from the brothers [one of whom is his drug dealer according to police.]