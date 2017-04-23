Chicago Votes to Hide Illegal Aliens – Including Criminals – Give Them City Services

Chicago will hide illegal aliens – including illegal alien criminals – and give them access to city services.

Chicago’s city council voted on Wednesday to authorize a $3 million program proposed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel that would grant special city ID’s for illegal immigrants and other groups.

To support his latest illegal actions, the mayor played up the recent deportation of a DREAMer under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The so-called DREAMer he is referring to is a shoplifter who drives without a license and was too lazy to renew his DREAMer status. All he had to do was let the government know he was leaving the country and he refused to do it. He was caught after he literally jumped the fence and then lied to officials.

