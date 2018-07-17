Chicago Will Soon Give Away Taxpayer Money to the Unproductive

Chicago has a plan to steal money from the productive citizens to give to those who aren’t productive. Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar has convinced most local politicos to give a universal basic income to 1,000 families each month without restrictions.

They even plan to put it directly as cash into accounts of the people who didn’t earn it.

“Nearly 70 percent of Americans don’t have $1,000 in the bank for an emergency,” Mr. Pawar told The Intercept for an interview published Monday.

That’s not government’s job.

“UBI could be an incredible benefit for people who are working and are having a tough time making ends meet or putting food on the table at the end of the month…It’s time to start thinking about direct cash transfers to people so that they can start making plans about how they’re going to get by.”

As he gives away taxpayer money, it won’t occur to him that it’s not his money and he’s a thief.

Redistribution is theft.

“Our hope, that I know will be born out in this pilot, is that it will show that when we smooth out the EITC, and we provide a monthly basic income to 1,000 families, that they will be able to plan for expenses, they can make decisions about savings, they can make decisions about investing, they could make decisions about how they could deal with a financial emergency, just like all families do,” Mr. Pawar said. “And once implemented, we’ll be able to hopefully scale it.”

FREEBIES DON’T WORK

There will never be any scaling. Freebies become entitlements and once people receive them, they never give them up. Politicians won’t ever take them back.

Pawar won his seat by claiming racial and ethnic groups were being scapegoated. Identity politics always provides a successful angle for the far-left Democrat politicians.

He plans to end racial stress by giving away money that doesn’t belong to him.

He has already convinced the majority of lawmakers to go for it.

Why is Pawar concerned that “Nearly 70 percent of Americans don’t have $1,000 in the bank for an emergency,” when it is clearly not his job. Expect the urban plantation of Chicago to grow worse.

Our government was never meant to be a charity to be paid for by the hard-working Americans. It’s collectivism, it’s communism, and it redefines our relationship with the State, making them into our providers. It absolves people of responsibility for themselves and kills individuality.

There is no better way to produce an entrenched underclass. Freedom must be forsaken under such a system.

Americans are generally hard-working and work is good for people. This would change all that.

It won’t eliminate poverty. Education and social changes do that, not free money.

My legislation calling for the creation of a Chicago #UniversalBasicIncome pilot has 36 co-sponsors! On to the Commitee on Workforce Development and Audit. Committee chair @40thWard is also a sponsor. More soon! #UBI pic.twitter.com/W7D5Hbx31E — Ameya Pawar (@Ameya_Pawar_IL) June 27, 2018

