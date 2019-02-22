Chief Thief Elizabeth Warren Panders, Backs Trillions in Reparations

The left never has a shortage of ideas to ruin this country. Paleface Elizabeth Warren, who unveiled her childcare giveaway this week, has yet another one to lure in suckers.

She is backing reparations. The idea is ridiculous. It’s unaffordable and would further divide the races. Should white people who did nothing to harm black people have to pay black people for ancestral crimes while they struggle to care for their own families?

Reparations are now part of her platform, according to the NY Times. Warren is mimicking Kamala Harris, who said two weeks ago she supported reparations. Kamala also slept her way to the top but no one seems to care. The candidates have to out-socialist each other to stand above the fray.

Supporters have said the policy is necessary to address slavery and other racist parts of U.S. history. Such a move could cost several trillion dollars, according to experts.

My father’s family were in New Amsterdam by 1610, didn’t believe in slavery for religious reasons, and hired blacks. My mother’s family were dirt poor. Why should they pay? Some blacks weren’t slaves and some came as immigrants, do they get reparations?

Since Democrats are responsible for slavery and Jim Crow laws, how about they pay all of it?

The New York Times report on Warren’s promise to support reparations:

“We have to be honest that people in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities,” she said. “I’m serious about taking an approach that would change policies and structures and make real investments in black communities.”

Ms. Warren also said she supported reparations for black Americans impacted by slavery — a policy that experts say could cost several trillion dollars, and one that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and many top Democrats have not supported.

The Warren campaign declined to give further details on that backing, but it came amid her calls for the federal government to provide special home-buying assistance to residents of communities that were adversely affected by “redlining,” the discriminatory practice of denying mortgages, usually in poor and nonwhite areas.

In the past, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other Democrats didn’t support reparations.

Since I grew up poor and lived in a neighborhood with a lot of black kids, and went to a high school that was almost 100 percent Puerto Rican, can I get reparations? I’m white, but it’s almost like I’m not and I definitely didn’t grow up privileged. My great grandparents’ lands were stolen from them by the British. Can I get reparations from the Brits?

This to me is absurd. It’s more of the victim mentality. When I grew up, we didn’t expect others to pay for us to thrive. I worked my way through college and graduate schools. My husband and I worked two jobs to buy a house.

Laughably, Warren also told a reporter she isn’t a Socialist. She is a Capitalist who likes regulations, according to her.

This is what she said on Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor:

“I see the value of markets and that they can produce a lot of good if they have rules. But let us all be clear: Markets without rules are theft and I am opposed to theft. There is a reason that the folks on Wall Street, the big CEOs, don’t want me to even be in the Senate. … Because I get how the system works and how it can work when it works right. And how these are the guys who are ripping it off and make it not work.”

She has a lot of nerve talking about theft when all she does is come up with new ways to steal our money while she panders to voting blocs.