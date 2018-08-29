Child Neglect Charges Dismissed Against 3 of 5 Extremist Muslims in NM

A judge on Wednesday dismissed child neglect charges against three of the five suspects who were arrested after a New Mexico compound bust earlier this month. They have been FREED.

Eleven children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was discovered during the raid.

District Judge Emilio Chavez on Wednesday dismissed charges against three of the five defendants, ruling that authorities violated the state’s “10-day rule.”

Child abuse charges against Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj, and Hujrah Wahhaj were dropped because prosecutors missed the 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause. Fox News reported.

THE CHARGES FOR THE DEAD TODDLER REMAIN

However, charges leveled against them on Friday, in connection to the death of a missing 3-year-old boy, remained.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the boy’s father, and Leveille were charged with abuse of a child resulting in the death of a child and conspiracy to commit the abuse of a child, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe announced.

The foul encampment they lived in has been destroyed. Hopefully, the evidence wasn’t destroyed by it.

Chavez said Wednesday that it was a very difficult decision to drop the charges but the rule left him with no option. Prosecutors could still seek charges for the three by asking a grand jury to indict them but offered no immediate indication on how they would proceed.

