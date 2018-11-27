Child Rapists, Murderers Sneak Into US As Dems Say Let Them All In

Contributor Jim Soviero

WOW, CHILD RAPISTS AND MURDERERS

Trump was right again. He wants people to come here lawfully and in an orderly process. Democrats don’t and that’s how we get the following losers.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped several criminal aliens and three gang members from making their way successfully into the U.S. interior. Those arrested included two child rapists, two killers, a member of the 18th Street gang and two MS-13 gang members.

This was the day before Thanksgiving.

TYPICAL DEM

But how can this be? All of the people should be allowed in as the Democrats said. Listen to this typical Democrat dodge, lie, and just plain get nasty. He is very affected and arrogant — hard to listen to. He gives misinformation about asylum seekers and claims DHS is lying, the host Trish Regan is lying, the President is lying, and on and on. He wants it both ways.

Congressman Jim Hymes says he wants a secure border but he doesn’t want these wonderful people deported.

NGOS ARE MOSTLY LEFTISTS SUPPORTING THE CARAVANS

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday the Central American migrants who traveled as part of caravans to Tijuana, Mexico, with the hope of entering the U.S. are beginning to realize they were “sold a bad bill of goods” by the organizations that led them on the journey.

Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott said nongovernmental organizations “who may or may not have good intentions” may have intentionally misled people to take the 3,000-mile trip from Northern Triangle countries to Tijuana.

Those are leftist NGOs and it’s highly unlikely they have good intentions in the end.

LET THEM IN, SAYS DEM LEADERSHIP

Elijah Cummings says let them all in at the end of the next clip, but we are supposed to believe that Dems don’t want open borders? Democrats want sanctuary cities, they want to destroy the asylum system with fake refugees, they want everyone in and no reactions from Border Patrol when they try to get in illegally, they hope to abolish ICE< they support catch and release, they won’t build the wall, but they don’t want open borders? Doesn’t this strain credulity?

THE PRICE OF IMPORTING ILLEGALS

In North Carolina, some dedicated American patriots are keeping track of child rapes by foreigners and the results are horrifying.

North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) reports on their website on each sex crime against children monthly. In September alone, 9 illegal aliens were arrested for 16 child rape or child sexual assault charges in North Carolina. Go to their website here if you don’t believe it’s a horrible program. Multiply this by 50 states. NC isn’t even a state with the largest influx of foreigners.

Rapists and murderers are getting in guys!