Children Strike for Climate! Rush Slams the Leftists Behind It!

In 2015, Nancy Pelosi proposed lowering the voting age to 16 or 17. She and her House Socialists, misnamed ‘Democrats’, say they wouldn’t mind if the voting age was lowered to 16 years.

At a news conference Thursday, she said, “I myself – I’m not speaking for my caucus — I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16. I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school when they’re interested in all of this when they’re learning about government, to be able to vote.”

What she really means is it’s important to indoctrinate people while they’re young. Children are easily manipulated and they are being taught in leftist government schools. Democrats want to use them to help achieve their ultimate goal of a permanent progressive electoral majority.

Democrats have convinced the youth that global warming is a crisis about to destroy us — in 12 years in fact. The false doctrine claims the stuff of life — CO2 — is a poison. The kids have been told the science is decided, although true science can’t be finalized.

THE US YOUTH CLIMATE STRIKE

A U.S. Youth Climate Strike in coordination with the hard-left Global Climate Strike March will take place tomorrow. The kids are striking for the day.

Does anyone really believe kids know much that hasn’t been shoved into their heads by leftist teachers? These are the youth Pelosi wants voting.

Anyone who has followed the climate research or is a veteran of the historical climate hysteria of yesteryear knows the science is only leftist opinion aimed at overturning all that we have believed.

Environmental Marxists have taken over our children.

There is nothing new in the Democrats’ ideas although they will try to convince you otherwise. All of the Democrat candidates, who have announced, are calling for the Socialist agenda. Although they don’t always admit it is socialism, the Green New Deal, open borders, Medicare For All, free housing-college-child care-income, and on and on, all require the government to take most of the salaries of the 53 percent who still pay federal taxes.

While the world moves away from socialism/communism, our Democrats push us towards it.

The youth have little experience and are being exploited. We can’t listen to children on this issue. The strike is unacceptable and we should voice our opinions.

RUSH LIMBAUGH TRASHES CLIMATE SCIENCE LIES

During today’s Rush Limbaugh show, Rush characterized the leftist destruction of science and history. Climate Science is not established, he said. He explained that the so-called proof lies in computer models that change every time their models don’t pan out.

We simply cannot affect the weather to the degree they think we can.

“Take one aspect of climate, whatever you think it is, we can’t affect it. There is nothing we can do. It’s so complex, we can’t even comprehend it. We are not responsible for hurricanes. We are not responsible for tornadoes. We’re not responsible for earthquakes. We are not responsible for any of this. And the idea that we are is silly. It is intellectually vapid to think that human beings, either individually or working together, can actually change the climate. By the way, there’s no evidence that man is. All they’ve got is computer forecasts. No empirical data,” he said.

Rush talked about what the left has done to science and history. It’s worth listening to.

Listen, this is brilliant: